EU loses 90 bln euro due to situation in Strait of Hormuz — EC president

PARIS, September 16. /TASS/. The European Union has lost 90 bln euro due to the conflict around Iran and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Since the start of the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, imported fossil fuels cost us an additional 90 billion euro without a single molecule of energy in addition," she said, addressing the European Parliament.

In this respect, the EU needs to double efforts on development of "affordable and homegrown clean energy, be it renewables or nuclear, be it biomethane or others," von der Leyen added. "For this independence we need to electrify Europe. Our goal is to double the share of electricity by 2040. With this Europe could cut its fossil fuel import bill by 260 billion euro per year," she stressed.