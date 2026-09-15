UN secretary-general candidate calls for comprehensive agreement on Iran

UN, September·15. /TASS/. Diplomatic efforts should lead to a comprehensive agreement ensuring lasting peace and reconciliation in Iran, Olara Otunnu, Uganda’s former permanent representative to the world organization and a candidate for the post of its secretary-general, told TASS.

"Work closely with the key state actors and support all ongoing diplomatic efforts to bring about a comprehensive agreement for permanent peace and reconciliation," Otunnu said.

Otunnu identified the resolution of the Iran conflict as one of the areas to which he intends to immediately give priority in the sphere of international peace and security. He said that to accomplish this task, the UN needs a leader capable of "building bridges" and achieving international consensus.