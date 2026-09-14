NEW YORK, September 15. /TASS/. Disarray at the Pentagon under US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is preventing senior commanders from focusing on key priorities, The New York Times reported.

According to the newspaper, Hegseth’s tenure has seen an unprecedented purge of senior officers in the Pentagon’s modern history, as well as restrictions on where officers may study and what arguments they may advance in academic papers. An atmosphere of suspicion fueled by leaks from the department has also led to the widespread use of polygraph tests in an effort to identify sources disclosing internal information to the media.

The war with Iran has compounded the Pentagon’s problems, undermining sailors’ morale and depleting its supply of interceptor missiles. Numerous current and former Pentagon officials described Hegseth’s turbulent tenure as a persistent distraction that has diverted senior commanders from these priorities and fueled distrust among the department’s top leadership.

The newspaper also noted that Hegseth had dismissed or blocked the promotions of around 80 generals and admirals with decades of experience, leaving numerous senior Pentagon positions vacant for extended periods.