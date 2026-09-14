Kremlin comments on Trump’s call, Finland's decision, situation on oil markets

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's call on Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian civilian infrastructure, Finland's decision on "nuclear deterrence" and the situation on oil markets became the main topics of briefing by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Kremlin representative.

On the president's schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin returned from his trip to India late on Sunday evening.

- The head of state held a meeting today with Novgorod Region Governor Alexander Dronov.

On Trump's call to Kiev

- Russia can only welcome calls on Kiev to stop attacking Russian civilian infrastructure: "We can only welcome any call on the Kiev regime to end strikes on civilian economic infrastructure."

On the situation on oil markets

- The situation in global oil markets is worsening rapidly due to instability and a new round of escalation in the Persian Gulf: "We see the general situation in oil markets deteriorating rapidly, which is largely due to instability and new rounds of escalation in the Persian Gulf region."

- The loss of Russian petroleum products from international exports is affecting global markets: "Is the volume of Russian petroleum products no longer available for international export due to the export ban large enough to affect global markets? Yes, indeed, it is."

- The deteriorating situation on oil markets cannot but cause concern for global economies: "We are seeing huge volumes of oil being taken off the market. The disruption of the oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia alone has removed more than 4% of global supplies from world markets. This cannot but have the most serious consequences, and it cannot but cause concern for global economies."

On the ban on petroleum product exports

- The ban on exports of Russian petroleum products remains in effect and is aimed at ensuring conditions for saturation of the country's domestic market: "As for our supplies, Russia has indeed imposed a ban on the export of petroleum products. The ban is currently in effect and is aimed primarily at ensuring sufficient supply for the domestic market."

- The issue of lifting the ban on the export of Russian petroleum products will appear on the agenda once the country's domestic market is saturated: "As our domestic market becomes reliably saturated, the issue of lifting such a ban will appear on the agenda, and an additional volume [of petroleum products] will then be directed to global markets."

On the fulfillment of tasks by the Russian army

- The Russian Armed Forces continue to carry out their missions across Ukraine: "Our forces carry out their missions throughout Ukraine, and they will continue to do that."

- "It was a major misconception even before to claim that Ukraine supposedly had the potential to withstand Russian pressure. Those were deeply flawed notions."

- Some continue to hold the mistaken view that Ukraine has the potential to withstand Russian pressure: "Some people stick to this mistaken view."

- It is becoming increasingly evident to Western analysts and professionals that Russia -- judging by the dynamics on the frontlines -- is consistently moving toward achieving its goals: "It is becoming increasingly clear to professionals and truly serious analysts -- based on the dynamics observed on the frontlines -- that Russia is indeed improving its positions day by day and is consistently moving to its goals."

- The momentum of the advance on special military operation fronts will be maintained, "no one should have any doubts about this."

On third countries' contribution to the settlement in Ukraine

- Any country can use its influence over the Kiev regime to encourage it to be more flexible and to bring the conflict to a resolution: "On the whole, any country can use its influence over the Kiev regime to encourage it to be more flexible, which would be a significant contribution to the settlement process."

- Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the readiness of the Chinese and Indian leaders to contribute to efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict: "Indeed, both [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] and [Indian] Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi took an active interest in Ukraine-related issues during meetings in New Delhi and spoke about their countries’ readiness, if necessary, to play a role in settlement efforts and make their own contribution. President Putin took it quite positively."

- The Russian president had provided other leaders with "additional clarification of what the settlement situation is really like and where things stand on the front."

On Finland's decision

- The Kremlin declined to comment on Finland's decision to join the France-promoted project of so-called advanced nuclear deterrence: "I don't quite understand what this concept is, to be honest. I still need to learn some details. Therefore, I would refrain from any comments."

On the possibility of BRICS expansion

- The expansion of BRICS and specific candidates for membership were not discussed at the summit held in New Delhi: "In concrete terms, specific candidate countries for expansion were not discussed."

- Russia supports Cuba's desire to join BRICS: "Of course, Russia supports Cuba's desire to join the work within BRICS."