CSTO chief criticizes countries for choosing threats, bans over dialogue

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. It is unhealthy for countries to reject constructive dialogue in favor of threats and restrictions, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Taalatbek Masadykov said.

"We firmly believe that the future of the world should be shaped not by missiles and sanctions, but by pragmatic thinkers - diplomats, economists, military professionals and scientists. We consider it unhealthy that some countries disregard reality and reject constructive dialogue in favor of threats and prohibitions," he wrote in an article for National Defense magazine.