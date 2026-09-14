BRICS opposes imposing its views on other countries, unlike EU — Brazilian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. BRICS prides itself on being an organization based on mutual respect as it has never tried to force its views on other countries, Brazilian Ambassador to Russia Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos told TASS.

According to him, it's exactly this tenet that distinguishes BRICS from the European Union.

"Mutual respect is a core value of BRICS," he said. "BRICS differs significantly from other associations in this sense if compared to the European Union."

"In BRICS, we never try to impose the views of some countries to the detriment of others. In BRICS, we strive to work exclusively on the principles of consensus, seeking mutually acceptable solutions for each member," the Brazilian diplomat stressed.

The 18th BRICS summit took place in New Delhi on September 12-13. Participants unanimously adopted the summit's final New Delhi Declaration, comprising 140 points that cover all key issues of cooperation within the group, including practical steps to develop trade, logistics, and technological capabilities.