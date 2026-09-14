Brazil tracks Russia's small modular reactor tech with interest — ambassador

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Brazil is closely monitoring the development of small-capacity nuclear reactor construction in Russia, Brazilian Ambassador to Moscow Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos told TASS.

"Brazil is monitoring with great interest the development of technologies related to the construction of small-capacity nuclear reactors -- so-called modular reactors," the ambassador noted. He was commenting on a proposal by Nikolay Patrushev, an aide to the Russian President and head of the Maritime Board, who suggested that Brazil consider Russian technologies such as the Elena-M small nuclear power plant and floating power units, which could supply electricity to the country's most remote areas for years with minimal maintenance.

"Such small-capacity modular reactor technology is of interest for providing electricity to remote regions that are currently not connected to the centralized power grid," the Brazilian diplomat continued. "For the idea to be put into practice, it must go through certain stages, including scientific assessment regarding regulatory and legal requirements, as well as safety-related issues."

He noted that the parties are currently at the research stage. "I believe it is important now to facilitate direct contact between scientific specialists from Brazil and Russia so they can find common ground," the ambassador concluded.