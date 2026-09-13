Democrats plan investigations into Trump family if they win House — media

WASHINGTON, September 13. /TASS/. Democrats plan to launch a series of investigations into US President Donald Trump, his family and his administration’s policies if they win control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, The Washington Post reported.

Democratic politicians interviewed by the newspaper said they intended to launch sweeping investigations into the growth of Trump and his family’s wealth while he has been in office, as well as his administration’s prosecution of political opponents and restructuring of the federal government. According to Democratic estimates, Trump earned $2.25 billion from foreign deals and cryptocurrency during the first year of his second term.

"Democrats have no agenda to improve the lives of the American people, just plans to obstruct and baselessly target President Trump’s commonsense agenda," the White House said in response to a request for comment from the newspaper.

The US congressional midterm elections will be held on November 3. All seats in the House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate will be contested. Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress.