US has no concerns about potential ammunition shortage in Army — CENTCOM head

WASHINGTON, September 14. /TASS/. The US is not concerned about a potential ammunition shortage due to a war against Iran, Central Command (CENTCOM) head Admiral Brad Cooper stated.

"I'm not concerned at all. We're well armed and ready for any contingency," he told CBS News when asked about a potential shortage.

On August 5, The Washington Post reported, citing sources, that on July 31, US President Donald Trump had demanded an explanation from Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth as to why the War Department had misled him about a shortage of weapons in the standoff with Iran. According to the article, this exchange revealed the US leader’s growing irritation with the Pentagon chief. Trump later dismissed these reports.

Hegseth previously took to X to call an inaccurate CNN report claiming that the Pentagon’s stockpiles of key munitions had fallen to dangerously low levels. As the Associated Press news agency reported in late July, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine directly informed the president that the current state of missile stockpiles limits Washington’s ability to further escalate the conflict with Iran. Trump denied reports that a shortage of munitions, including air defense missiles, was one of the reasons for the decision not to resume full-scale hostilities against Iran.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran, with Islamabad acting as mediator, signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, in the early morning hours of July 8, the US resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached on the Strait of Hormuz. About 25% of the world's oil trade and approximately 20% of its liquefied natural gas pass through the strait. The US administration then effectively signaled that it would stop using large-scale military force against Iran and try to economically strangle the country through sanctions instead.