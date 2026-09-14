Conflict with Iran exposes US inability to project military power globally — expert

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The conflict with Iran has demonstrated the United States’ declining ability to project military power on a global scale, Viktoria Panova, Head of the BRICS-Russia Expert Council, said during a TASS roundtable discussion on the outcomes of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

"By failing to achieve the victory it had proclaimed in its conflict with Iran, the United States has demonstrated that it is unable to effectively project military power worldwide or protect its allies, despite a number of existing agreements. As a result, these countries are increasingly compelled to provide for their own security and conclude separate defense agreements," she said.

In this context, Panova cited the recently concluded Mecca Joint Defense Agreement between Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia as a clear indication that Washington is "seriously losing its capacity to maintain global dominance."

"The US conflict with Iran demonstrated precisely that Washington cannot protect its Middle Eastern allies. In fact, an alliance with the United States can act as a source of insecurity rather than security. The United Arab Emirates, for example, would not have come under attack had US military bases not been located there. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, is fighting the Houthis for obvious reasons as well," Panova added.

The United States and Israel began military operations against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing Tehran of violating agreements concerning the Strait of Hormuz. Approximately 25% of global oil trade and around 20% of liquefied natural gas shipments pass through the strait.

The US administration subsequently signaled a shift away from large-scale military action against Iran and toward efforts to exert economic pressure on the country through sanctions.