Russian forces close in on Ukrainian troops trapped in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian forces are closing in on Ukrainian troops trapped in a pocket in the Kharkov Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup North stationed in the Kharkov Region are closing in on enemy formations and expanding the external control zone. Over the past 24 hours, service members of the encircled Ukrainian units and their equipment were hit near the settlements of Novoalexandrovka, Prikolotnoye, Malaya Volchya and Buzovo, as well as Olkhovatka in the Kharkov Region," the statement reads.

The ministry added that two attempts by Ukrainian assault teams to break out of the encirclement near Sliznyovo and Gogino had been thwarted.