Putin calls for 'business diplomacy' within BRICS

NEW DELHI, September 11. /TASS/. It is necessary to strengthen mechanisms of business cooperation and "business diplomacy" within BRICS, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while speaking at the BRICS Business Forum.

Putin called it a common task of the grouping's participants to realize BRICS' potential for the benefit of the peoples of the member countries.

"Our common task is to realize BRICS' potential for the benefit of our countries and our peoples. To strengthen mechanisms of practical, business cooperation, so-called business diplomacy, so that companies and entrepreneurs find it easier to find partners, make payments, transport goods and invest funds in our countries," he remarked.