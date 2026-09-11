Russia thankful to South Africa for supporting Moscow’s initiatives in UN — Putin

NEW DELHI, September 11. /TASS/. Russia is thankful to South Africa for its support for Moscow’s initiatives within the United Nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian head of state arrived on a three-day visit to India on Friday an met with South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

"We note that our approaches to the key international and regional problems have much in common. We are grateful for the support for Russia’s initiatives within the United Nations." Putin said.