BRUSSELS, September 11. /TASS/. European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis found it difficult to answer which factors could provoke a new discussion on the expropriation of frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, but stated his readiness to return this topic to the agenda.

"I do not know what specifically could provoke the resumption of discussions. But we are ready to participate in them and to return this issue to the agenda," he said in an interview with Euronews.

Dombrovskis added that the European Commission put forward a specific legislative proposal last year on the seizure of these assets. However, member states were unable to reach agreement, in large part due to resistance from Belgium.

The EU and G7 countries have frozen about 300 billion euros in Russian assets. About 185 billion euros is held in the Belgian depository Euroclear. In December 2025, the Central Bank of Russia filed a lawsuit with the Moscow Arbitration Court against Euroclear for 18.2 trillion rubles ($216 bln). This amount includes frozen funds, the value of blocked securities, as well as lost profits.

The use of Russian frozen assets by European countries is qualified as a crime and will be punished, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.