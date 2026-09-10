Torched ship in China flying Liberian flag

SHANGHAI, September 10. /TASS/. The ship that caught fire at a shipyard in the Chinese city of Qingdao earlier today was flying the Liberian flag, according to data from the VesselFinder information portal.

Meanwhile, the Xinhua news agency published a photograph of the torched vessel. Its name, Ocean Melody, is visible on the hull. According to publicly available information, a bulk carrier of that name left the port of Taicang in eastern Jiangsu Province on August 28 and was due to arrive in Qingdao on August 30. The vessel was built in 2006.

As Xinhua reported earlier, 25 people died in the fire aboard the vessel, which was undergoing repairs. A total of 42 people were on board. Twelve people were evacuated, while five others were injured and hospitalized. Their condition is currently assessed as stable.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a prompt investigation into the cause of the fire.