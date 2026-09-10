MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,430 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost up to 230 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 215 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 160 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost some 415 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, up to 360 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 50 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russian forces disrupt attempts by Ukrainian troops to break out of Kharkov pocket

All attempts by Ukrainian troops to break out of encirclement in a pocket in the Kharkov Region have been disrupted, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. "All attempts to break out of the encirclement have been disrupted," the statement said.

Russian forces take control of Zarubinka, Goptovka in Kharkov Region

Units of Russia's Battlegroup North took control of the settlements of Zarubinka and Goptovka in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Units of Battlegroup North in the Kharkov Region took control of the settlement of Zarubinka as a result of active operations to expand the zone of control on the outer encirclement ring. <…> In the course of decisive assault operations, units of Battlegroup North took control of the settlement of Goptovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

Ukrainian units hit inside pocket in Kharkov Region

Russian forces hit Ukrainian units inside a pocket near Malaya Volchya and Buzovo in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Ukrainian units inside the pocket near the settlements of Malaya Volchya and Buzovo in the Kharkov Region were hit," the ministry said.

Russian forces hit customs terminal distribution center in Chernomorsk port

The Russian Armed Forces struck the infrastructure of the customs terminal distribution center in the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

"In the port of Chernomorsk, [Russian servicemen] struck infrastructure facilities of the customs terminal's distribution center used for unloading and storing military cargo supplied by foreign states," the statement said

Russian forces strike Ukrainian ports, ships used by military

The Russian Armed Forces carried out coordinated strikes on Ukrainian ports and ships used by the Ukrainian military, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Throughout the night, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out coordinated strikes on logistics centers and sea ports in Ukraine, as well as on ships operating on behalf of the Ukrainian military," the statement said.

Ukrainian army deploys artillery, UAV posts in Goptovka, Kharkov Region

Air defense units, artillery, and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers of the Ukrainian armed forces were deployed in the Goptovka settlement in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Goptovka settlement, Dergachevsky district of the Kharkov Region, and its surroundings, Ukrainian militants deployed their air defense units, artillery, and UAV control centers," the ministry said in a statement.

On September 10, the Defense Ministry reported that Russian troops took control of the Goptovka settlement in the Kharkov Region.

Russian air defenses intercept 1,030 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 1,030 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a Neptune long-range missile over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six guided aerial bombs, seven rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a Neptune long-range missile and 1,030 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 674 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 232,319 unmanned aerial vehicles, 672 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,879 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,777 multiple rocket launchers, 36,415 field artillery guns and mortars and 71,521 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.

Russian forces defeat Ukrainian units in 4 settlements in Kharkov Region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have defeated the Ukrainian army’s brigade units in the areas of four settlements in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of a mechanized brigade, two motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, a territorial defense brigade, and a National Guard brigade were defeated in the areas of the settlements of Lozovaya, Shevchenkovo, Novoaleksandrovka, and Annopolye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian forces lose up to 40 personnel in Kharkov Region encirclement over past day

The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 40 personnel over the past 24 hours in the encirclement area in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy lost up to 40 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, two ATVs, and three ground robotic systems," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces hit customs terminal distribution center in Chernomorsk port

The Russian Armed Forces struck the infrastructure of the customs terminal distribution center in the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

"In the port of Chernomorsk, [Russian servicemen] struck infrastructure facilities of the customs terminal’s distribution center used for unloading and storing military cargo supplied by foreign states," the statement said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian ports, ships used by military

The Russian Armed Forces carried out coordinated strikes on Ukrainian ports and ships used by the Ukrainian military, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Throughout the night, the Russian Armed Forces continued to carry out coordinated strikes on logistics centers and sea ports in Ukraine, as well as on ships operating on behalf of the Ukrainian military," the statement said.

Russian forces are methodically eliminating Ukrainian troops trapped near Volchansk

Russia’s Armed Forces are using unmanned systems and artillery to methodically eliminate Ukrainian troops trapped in the area of Volchansk, Vitaly Ganchev, the head of the Kharkov military-civil administration, has told TASS.

"Russian units, supported by drone teams and employing heavy artillery and other strike means, are methodically eliminating the enemy in this sector of the frontline," Ganchev said.

Drone operators who attacked Kharkov, Belgorod regions trapped in Volchansk pocket

Russian forces have trapped drone operators who spent months attacking civilians in the Kharkov and Belgorod regions in the Volchansk pocket in the northeastern Kharkov Region, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov military-civilian administration, told TASS.

"Among the Kiev regime’s militants tightly encircled in the northeastern Kharkov Region are some Ukrainian drone operators who, for many months, systematically struck civilian infrastructure and intimidated civilians in the liberated areas of the Kharkov Region and border areas of the Belgorod Region," Ganchev said.

Russian Armed Forces hit tobacco factory in Kiev

The Russian military has hit a tobacco factory in Kiev using Geran-4 Seeker UAVs.

"Monitoring footage confirms the strike on a tobacco factory in Kiev with Geran-4 Seeker UAVs. The target was hit as a result of the strike," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russian forces strike drone assembly workshop in Kiev

Russian forces struck a workshop assembling drones for the Ukrainian armed forces in Kiev using a Geran-4 Seeker drone, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The footage shows a strike on a drone assembly workshop in Kiev using a Geran-4 Seeker. The target was hit in the strike," the ministry said.

Ukrainian units numbering up to 180 personnel trapped in Kharkov Region

Russian Armed Forces have blocked units from two Ukrainian battalions - numbering up to 180 personnel - near Olkhovatka in the Kharkov Region.

"Units of two enemy battalions numbering up to 180 personnel have been blocked near Olkhovatka in the Kharkov Region," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Black Sea Fleet forces destroy three Ukrainian unmanned boats in past day

Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed three Ukrainian unmanned boats in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed three unmanned boats of the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement reads.