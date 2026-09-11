Russia supports broader participation in BRICS bank’s work, Putin says

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin said Russia supports bringing more participants into the work of the New Development Bank of BRICS during a meeting with its President Dilma Rousseff on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

"We are very pleased that such an instrument was created at the time. We support bringing as many participants as possible into its work, the programs being extensive and covering more sectors of the economies of BRICS member countries," Putin said.

The Russian president also mentioned Moscow’s initiative to create an investment platform for BRICS countries during the meeting. "You know about our proposals to create new platforms, including for investment and digital purposes, to expand the bank’s capabilities and make them more versatile. This would allow the bank, together with its participants and shareholders, to achieve even better results," he said.