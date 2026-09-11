Trade between Russia and Malaysia grew by 12.9% in 2025 — Putin

NEW DELHI, September 11. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Malaysia grew by 12.9% in 2025, which is a solid pace, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in India.

"Last year, trade turnover between our countries grew by 12.9%. That is a good pace," Putin said.

The President emphasized that Moscow attaches great importance to contacts with Kuala Lumpur in the fields of education, science, technology, and tourism. "During today's conversation, we have the opportunity to discuss priority issues regarding our cooperation in all these areas," the Russian leader noted.