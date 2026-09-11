Time to check entire Belarusian army, including mobilization — Lukashenko

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has stated that inspections of troop’s readiness in Belarus will continue, with checks extending to full mobilization.

"I’ve already put it in plain terms: the army needs a shake-up; the time has come. The entire army. We will inspect everyone. Right up to mobilization," the BelTA news agency quotes him as saying.

Lukashenko explained that an artillery brigade is currently being inspected on his orders, following previous inspections of tank and mechanized infantry units.

"We are doing everything exactly as it would be done in wartime," he said, noting that the experience of modern military conflicts is being applied during these inspections. "We are preparing for war to ensure it should not happen," the Belarusian leader emphasized.