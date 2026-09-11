Russian MP condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's civilian, economic targets

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, strongly condemned in an interview with TASS the Houthi attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia that resulted in injuries to dozens of civilians.

"I strongly condemn the recent attacks carried out by Houthi militias on civilian and economic entities in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran in the Kingdom of brotherly Saudi Arabia," Slutsky stated.

According to him, these actions violate the Kingdom's sovereignty and pose a threat to its national security.

"I was outraged to learn about dozens of injuries among the civilian population, which clearly constitutes heavy violation of international humanitarian law.

My condemnation as well goes to attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea which violate free maritime navigation," Slutsky added.

He also expressed solidarity with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, and the country's people.

"I have no doubt that under your wise guidance and strong leadership, Saudi Arabia will resolutely and effectively defend its sovereignty and security and guide the whole region into a prosperous future," the LDPR faction leader concluded.

On September 8, the SPA agency reported that 73 people, including women and children, were injured in Houthi attacks on cities in Saudi Arabia. According to the report, civilian and economic targets in the cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran were attacked.