Confiscating Russian assets not on EU leadership’s agenda — European Commission

BRUSSELS, September 11. /TASS/. The EU will continue to provide financial assistance to Ukraine without confiscating Russia’s frozen assets for the time being, European Commission Spokeswoman Paula Pinho told reporters.

"We are focusing on really working with Ukraine very clearly, first to address our commitments on the timely disbursement of the EC loan, and then [to] see if and what are any additional financial needs before we can speak of concrete possible tools to address them," she replied when asked about the future of frozen Russian assets during a briefing.