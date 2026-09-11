Putin does not rule out European gas prices reaching $1,500

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. European gas prices could rise to as much as $1,500 per 1,000 cubic meters, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"Those who engage in exchange trading are unconcerned with the technical condition of these storage facilities and the physical volumes involved. They believe that today, it is more advantageous to extract gas from storage that was purchased at lower prices, and as for tomorrow - well, we’ll see. This will result in prices rising not just to 1,000, but to 1,500," Putin highlighted.