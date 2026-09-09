MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner left Kiev in shock over the behavior of Vladimir Zelensky’s entourage, Ukrainian lawmaker Anna Skorokhod said.

"They weren't just in a little shock, but in a big one. You see, unfortunately, our great leaders do not understand that it is appropriate to make jokes during some events and inappropriate -- not to mention unacceptable -- during others. There are protocols and certain rules of behavior. But since all these people apparently went through university without actually learning anything, this is what we have," she told Ukrainian reporter Lana Shevchuk.

During the interview, the lawmaker recalled that David Arakhamia, the head of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Servant of the People party, was wearing a "Kiev regime" T-shirt while speaking with the US envoys. The meeting was also attended by Zelensky, his office’s head Kirill Budanov (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), and Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service head Rustem Umerov. "It's funny how we joke when thousands of our people are dying, when our front is completely collapsing, and we have no interceptors for ballistic missiles," the politician emphasized.

Witkoff and Kushner visited Moscow on September 5. They were received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The next day, they met with Zelensky in Kiev. According to Skorokhod, the US envoys brought Ukraine peace terms that were worse than the previous ones.