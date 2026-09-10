MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 40 personnel in the encirclement zone in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, all attempts by Ukrainian troops to break out of the encirclement were thwarted.

TASS has compiled the main information about the situation.

Russian Defense Ministry’s statement

- Battlegroup North units have taken control of the settlement of Zarubinka in the Kharkov Region through decisive operations to expand the zone of control on the outer ring of the encirclement, the Defense Ministry reported.

- In addition, conducting decisive assault operations, they took control of the Goptovka settlement in the Kharkov Region.

- According to the ministry, Russian forces blocked units of two enemy battalions, numbering up to 180 personnel, in the area of the Olkhovatka settlement in the Kharkov Region.

- Russian troops also defeated formations of a mechanized brigade, two motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, a territorial defense brigade, and a National Guard brigade around the settlements of Lozovaya, Shevchenkovo, Novoaleksandrovka, and Annopolye in the Kharkov Region over the past day.

- In addition, the Russian Armed Forces inflicted losses on Ukrainian encircled units near the settlements of Malaya Volchya and Buzovo in the Kharkov Region.

- According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian forces lost up to 40 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, two ATVs, and three ground robotic systems in the encirclement zone in the Kharkov Region over the past day.

- The ministry noted that all attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to break out of the encirclement in the Kharkov Region were thwarted.

Situation in Kharkov Region

- Ukrainian army units surrounded in the Kharkov Region are suffering casualties as a result of attacks by Russian aircraft and artillery, Russian defense sources told TASS.

- They specified that fierce fighting is taking place near Olkhovatka in the Veliky Burluk direction.

- Russian aircraft and artillery are intensively targeting enemy troop concentrations inside the pocket, Russian defense sources noted.

- Battlegroup North fighters are destroying the encircled enemy forces, they added.

- Militants of the Azov regiment (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) and personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces’ Separate Presidential Brigade were among those trapped in the Volchansk encirclement, Russian defense sources told TASS.

- They emphasized that the Ukrainian militants stand no chance to break out of the encirclement.

- The number of Ukrainian personnel surrendering in the Volchansk encirclement is growing as the Russian Armed Forces tighten the ring, Yevgeny Lisnyak, deputy head of the Kharkov Region’s Military-Civil Administration, told TASS.

- According to him, any attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces to break the Volchansk encirclement--where approximately 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers are trapped--would result in further losses for them.

- Lisnyak added that the 27 settlements inside the encirclement would provide logistical capabilities for the Russian Armed Forces, including new observation posts.

- He also reported that the mothers and wives of Ukrainians mobilized into the Ukrainian armed forces are appealing to the Kharkov Military-Civil Administration to save their relatives.

- Lisnyak noted that some are even providing coordinates in the hope that the Russian Armed Forces will help rescue those who were forcibly mobilized.