Several Ukrainian troop groups eliminated while attempting to break out of Volchansk trap

DONETSK, September 11. /TASS/. Several groups of Ukrainian troops were eliminated while attempting to break out of an encirclement near Volchansk, Russian defense sources told TASS.

"Our FPV drone operators detected a concentration of enemy soldiers. They were attempting to break out of the encirclement, splitting into several groups. Their attempts were unsuccessful: all were eliminated," the sources said.

The soldiers attempting to flee revealed the location of their comrades, which was also targeted by Russian artillery and drones.