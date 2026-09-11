Russia has no need for mobilization — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Claims by the enemy that Russia is supposedly "on the verge of mobilization" are lies and a provocation, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has said. He noted that the situation for the armed forces of Ukraine is currently dire.

"To change that picture, they are spreading nonsense about Russia being 'on the verge of mobilization.' I deal with this matter directly on the instructions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, so I can state with full responsibility: we have absolutely no need for mobilization," he stressed.

"It is all lies, falsehoods, and a provocation intended solely to worry the population, especially ahead of the State Duma elections," Medvedev pointed out.