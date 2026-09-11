LUGANSK, September 11. /TASS/. By liberating Zarubinka, Russian forces have increased pressure on Ukrainian troops trapped in the encirclement in the area of Reznikovo near Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"With the liberation of the Zarubinka settlement in the Kharkov Region, our troops have tightened the encirclement in the Volchansk direction. The Russian Defense Ministry now refers to it as the Reznikovo encirclement. This is the settlement (Reznikovo) located in the center of the fire pocket into which Ukrainian militants have been trapped. So we can now say that we have already firmly secured the right flank," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Zarubinka in the Kharkov Region on September 10.