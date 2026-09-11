BRICS ready for mutually beneficial cooperation with the whole world — Putin

NEW DELHI, September 11. /TASS/. BRICS does not wish to cut itself off and is ready to cooperate with the entire world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the group's Business Forum.

"We do not want to limit ourselves in any way or turn inward – whether at the national, corporate, or even at the level of our partnership as a whole. We are not building our work in opposition to anyone," Putin noted.

"We stand for ourselves and our own interests, yet we are ready to cooperate with all our partners," he said, adding that BRICS is prepared for cooperation with the whole world.

The head of state expressed confidence that the Business Forum would serve as a mechanism to "give fresh impetus to the development of trade and economic ties and help realize numerous ideas and projects, including in infrastructure, logistics, finance, and technological cooperation, among other areas."

According to the President, the National Committee on BRICS Business Cooperation has been established in Russia to step up these efforts, including representatives from more than 40 of the country's largest companies.