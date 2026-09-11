Meeting between Putin, Trump, Xi Jinping at APEC summit possible — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China could take place if all three leaders are present in the country, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"For this to happen, all three leaders need to be in China. It is a 'million percent' certain that one leader will be there, and that is the Chinese leader," Ushakov told reporters when asked under what circumstances a meeting between Putin and Trump might occur in China.

He noted that the Russian leader has also promised to attend the summit. US officials, for their part, are also planning their president's visit, Ushakov added. The APEC summit will be held in China on November 18-19.