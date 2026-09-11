FACTBOX: Russian strikes hit logistics hubs, data centers, port infrastructure

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian forces carried out overnight strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial facilities and logistics centers involved in drone production, data centers in Kiev and the Kiev, Khmelnitsky and Dnepropetrovsk Regions, as well as port infrastructure in the Odessa Region and vessels carrying military cargo, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has compiled the key details about the results of the strikes.

Defense Ministry statement

- Russian forces carried out overnight group strikes using precision-guided air-launched weapons and attack drones, the ministry said.

- According to the report, the strikes hit Ukrainian military-industrial facilities and logistics centers involved in the production and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles.

- Russian forces also struck data centers in Kiev and the Kiev, Khmelnitsky and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

- Other targets included port infrastructure in the Odessa Region used to unload and store cargo intended for the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as vessels delivering military cargo, fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian army.

Targets hit

- According to the Defense Ministry, Russian forces struck the B-Mobile data center, which provides data storage, processing and transmission, including intelligence data, and facilitates the operation of network equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces.

- In the Kiev Region, the Gostomel logistics center, used to store and distribute components for long-and medium-range drones, was hit.

- Russian forces also struck the innovative terminal of the Novaya Pochta logistics center in Khmelnitsky, used to store and distribute fixed-wing drones and their components.

- In the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Dnepr logistics center, used to store fixed-wing drones and their components, was hit.

- Russian forces also struck an automotive components plant in Odessa that repairs and services Ukrainian military equipment.

- A warehouse storing components for foreign-made drones intended for the Ukrainian armed forces was hit in Vizirka in the Odessa Region.

- In the port of Chernomorsk, Russian forces struck two dry cargo vessels that had delivered military supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces, a motorboat, as well as fuel and lubricant tanks and a warehouse holding supplies intended for Ukrainian forces.

- A dry cargo vessel delivering supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces was also hit while at sea en route to the port of Odessa.