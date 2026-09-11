MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Europeans are paying 12.2 times more for natural gas than Americans due to the stupidity of EU bureaucrats, Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian President's Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.

"12.2 times higher European gas prices versus American are the price of Biden-think stupidity of EU bureaucrats decoupling Europe from affordable and reliable Russian gas. Gas prices in the EU will continue to rise, pressuring EU households paying for the wrong EU decisions," Dmitriev wrote on X.

Dmitriev made these comments in response to a post by an X user who cited data showing that Europeans pay 12.2 times more for natural gas than Americans.