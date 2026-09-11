BRICS Bank contributes to development of organization — Putin

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. The BRICS New Development Bank is acting energetically and making a substantial contribution to the growth of the organization, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated.

The Russian leader arrived in New Delhi on September 11 for a three-day working visit to take part in the 18th BRICS summit. The president spoke with the head of the New Development Bank, Dilma Rousseff.

"You and I met not long ago in Moscow. We discussed what is related to the work of the bank, our cooperation with the bank, and the bank's participation. The bank acts energetically; it makes its substantial contribution to the development of the organization. In the main key areas, it is expanding and expanding its activities. We are very glad that such an instrument was created at the time," Putin said.

"We will find more and more new instruments to activate the work of this very important financial instrument. I am very glad to see you here, in New Delhi. And I am sure that our meeting today will also benefit our cooperation," Putin concluded.