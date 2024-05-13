Motor rifle troops in Urals receive upgraded T-72B3M tanks

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. /TASS/. A motor rifle formation of the Central Military District based in the Orenburg Region in the Urals received a batch of more than ten upgraded T-72B3M tanks, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

"A batch of upgraded T-72B3M tanks has arrived for the large motor rifle formation of the Central Military District stationed in the Orenburg Region. A batch of more than ten upgraded tanks possessing high firepower, maneuverability and reliable protection will enhance the mobility of motor rifle units and boost the efficiency of accomplishing assigned objectives," the press office said in a statement.

The T-72B3M is a heavily upgraded version of the T-72 main battle tank. The armored vehicle features improved fire control and sight systems, Relikt reactive armor, a new powerful 1,130 hp engine and a 125mm cannon with enhanced barrel survivability.