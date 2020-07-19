More than 50 Russian doctors to arrive in Kyrgyzstan to treat COVID-19 patients

BISHKEK, July 19. /TASS/. A group of Russian doctors will arrive in Kyrgyzstan to help colleagues treat coronavirus patients, the Central Asian republic’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"A crew consisting of 51 medical personnel from Russia’s Bashkortostan Republic has been created for work in Kyrgyzstan’s medical facilities and for consultative assistance," the ministry said in a statement.

The group is scheduled to arrive in the republic on July 22. The agreement on providing assistance to Kyrgyzstan was reached earlier by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

On July 3, a delegation of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, arrived in Bishkek, which "examined the current epidemiological situation" in the republic and "provided practical assistance in combating the COVID-19 spread."

Under an agreement between the Russian and Kyrgyz governments, the Russian Emergencies Ministry will soon send humanitarian assistance to the Central Asian republic. Besides, as part of interregional cooperation with Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Chechnya, Kyrgyzstan is expected to receive humanitarian assistance, namely medication and individual protection gear.

Since the start of the pandemic, Russia has supplied to the republic kits for carrying out 110,000 COVID-19 tests and medication, medical equipment and individual protection gear.

Kyrgyzstan has registered a total of 25,047 cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia, which the republic considers as complication after the infection. The death toll has hit 858. More than 2,000 medical personnel are among those ill. Lately, more than 1,000 new cases of infection and over 50 fatalities are registered every day.

Despite the worsening situation, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov rejected the plans on introducing new restrictions in the republic. According to Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov, tough restrictions would deal a heavy blow to the republic’s economy.