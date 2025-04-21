Head of Administrative and Budget Office Vought may replace Musk in DOGE — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, April 21. /TASS/. Russell Vought, director of the White House Office of Administration and Budget (ABU), may replace Elon Musk as head of the Department for Improving the efficiency of the US government (DOGE), Bloomberg reported, citing White House officials.

According to them, Vought is competent enough to continue the effective work of DOGE without Musk.

Vought is a long-time supporter of US President Donald Trump. He was named ABU director on January 2, 2019, during Trump’s first presidential term. He notably co-authored the 900-page manifesto "Project 2025." The document is a proposal to reform the US federal government, through which the Republican team intended to eradicate the deep state.

On April 21, The Washington Post reported that Musk plans to leave DOGE because he is tired of constant attacks from the left. The department has dismissed thousands of federal employees and suspended many financial assistance programs.