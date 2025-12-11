House of Representatives rejects attempt to impeach Trump over death penalty remarks

WASHINGTON, December 12. /TASS/. The House of Representatives of the US Congress has turned down Congressman Al Green’s request to start an impeachment procedure against President Donald Trump over his remarks on death penalty.

During the vote, aired by C-SPAN, 273 lawmakers voted against, 140 - in favor and 47 abstained.

In a statement, Green accused Trump of abusing his presidential power and of attempts to "promote violence, engender invidious hate, undermine our democracy, and dissolve our Republic." The document comes as a response to Trump, who earlier reminded Democratic senators and congressmen that their calls to military members to reject any illegal orders that they may receive are ‘seditious behavior, punishable by death.’

Also, Green wrote that Trump "has fostered a political climate" in which lawmakers and judges face threats of political violence and physical assault."

Earlier, Green made numerous unsuccessful attempts to hold a vote on Trump’s impeachment, criticizing his foreign and domestic policies.

Currently, Trump’s Republican Party has the majority in both the House and the Senate, which makes any attempt to impeach the head of the state practically impossible.

Previously, the Democrats tried to impeach Trump in 2019 and 2021.