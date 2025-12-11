MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s proposal for holding presidential elections in Ukraine could be viewed as a form of external leverage against Vladimir Zelensky, according to Ruslan Pankratov, a member of the Expert Council of Officers of Russia and deputy chairman of the Union of Political Emigrants of Europe. Pankratov shared these insights with TASS.

Previously, in an interview with Politico, President Trump suggested that the time had come for Ukraine to hold presidential elections. He criticized the current Kiev regime for allegedly using the ongoing war as a pretext to postpone electoral processes, emphasizing that the Ukrainian people deserve a genuine choice. "Trump’s assertion about the 'right of the Ukrainian people to choose' under martial law is purely instrumental," Pankratov explained. "This isn't about restoring democracy but appears to be a calculated move to create conditions for a controlled replacement of a key figure who obstructs Washington’s desired deal. External players are turning this conflict into leverage against Zelensky."

The expert further argued that Zelensky’s reluctance to hold elections undermine not only his personal legitimacy but also that of Ukraine’s entire leadership. "Trump is essentially echoing the logic Russia has been employing: if elections are not held, the legitimacy - both personal and institutional - of the Kiev regime can be easily questioned," Pankratov concluded.