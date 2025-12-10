MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian Federal National Guard Troops Service (Rosgvardia) servicemen have destroyed approximately 700 enemy drones of various types in Central Russia since the beginning of this year, the press service of the Central District of Rosgvardia reported following a meeting of the military council.

"The National Guard units continue to successfully carry out assigned combat missions, including during the special military operation, and securing a legal framework for the counter-terrorism operation in the Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk regions. Mobile air defense teams are effectively deployed in several regions to combat drones of the Ukrainian armed forces. During the enemy air attacks, they have shot down and destroyed nearly 700 UAVs of various types," the statement says.

The press service added that Rosgvardia officers are also responsible for protecting highly important and sensitive facilities, as well as the property of individuals and legal entities. In the Central Federal District, they protect over 116,000 facilities and over 304,000 residential locations, as well as 7,000 vehicles.

Since the beginning of the year, security police officers have responded to over 130,000 alarm signals from protected facilities and made 25,000 visits to crime scenes in response to territorial police stations alerts. As a result, more than 700 criminal cases were opened, more than 103,000 administrative violation reports were drawn up, and more than 640 wanted individuals were identified and detained by police officers. "In addition, the Central District's security police personnel are involved in ensuring security of educational facilities located in the Sirius Federal Territory (in Krasnodar Region, Southern Russia), and also ensure security at the Baikonur space launch facility (Kazakhstan)," the press service reported.