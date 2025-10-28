Russian army separated from northern part of Seversk in DPR by about 2.5 km — expert

LUGANSK, October 28. /TASS/. Russian troops are advancing along the Seversky Donets River toward Seversk in the Donetsk People's Republic, with a couple of kilometers away from the northern part of the city, military expert Vitaly Kiselev told TASS.

"The Russian army is advancing along the Seversky Donets River. We are currently in Dronovka. <…> Our units are about 2-2.5 kilometers from the northern part of Seversk," he said.

The liberation of Seversk located on a hill will allow Russian fighters to take control of neighboring Kramatorsk, Slavyansk, and Krasny Liman (Ukrainian name: Liman)," the military expert added.