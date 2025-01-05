More than thirty died dolphins found after tankers shipwreck in Kerch Strait

KRASNODAR, January 6. /TASS/. More than thirty dolphins died highly likely as a result of the fuel oil spill were found at sea after the shipwreck of two tankers in the Kerch Strait, the Deplha research and environment protection center says.

"We recorded sixty-one died cetaceans, of which 32 animals are the ones died after December 15. Their death is highly likely to be related to the fuel oil spill. The others died before the emergency - the corpses are very old. We receive information about new died dolphins almost every day, keep records and regularly pass data to the government authorities," the center informed.

Such number of deceased animals is not typical for this season, the center noted. The condition of corpses may evidence that the majority of detected cetaceans died during the first ten days after the emergency with tankers.

"There have been no beached live dolphins thus far but we may expect an increase in the number of affected cetaceans in quantities much larger than usual in coming months. Our main task is now to be prepared as much as possible and organize a permanent outstation for lasting help to the victims," the center added.

Two tankers suffered the shipwreck on December 15. According to emergency services, tankers carried about 9,200 metric tons of fuel oil.