Amman, Ankara coordinate efforts on repatriation of refugees to Syria — Foreign Minister

ANKARA, January 6. /TASS/. Jordan and Turkey support the return of Syrians to their home country and seek to ensure that all their rights are protected and all daily needs are provided for, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman Safadi said during a press conference after the talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

"Amman and Ankara work together to ensure safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees to their homes, we coordinate our efforts in this direction," the deputy prime minister said, according to the Al Mamlaka TV channel.

He noted that Jordan and Turkey as Syria’s neighboring states welcome the transitional political process in the Arab republic and would like to see stability restored there.

"We must not allow the bloodshed between the Syrian brothers to resume and let terrorists infiltrate this country again," Safadi underscored.

He also drew the UN Security Council’s attention to Israel’s aggressive actions towards Syria.

"Jordan rejects the Israeli attacks on Syrian territory and views them as a violation of international law and sovereignty of the neighboring country," the foreign minister said.

Israel has carried out over 400 air raids on military facilities in 13 Syrian provinces since the transitional authorities assumed power in Damascus.

Earlier, the IDF press office said that the Israeli Air Force eliminated over 90% of all revealed surface-to-air missiles, during the massive airstrikes on Syria.