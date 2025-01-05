Nuke plant in Russia’s Voronezh region operating normally in wake of drone attack attempt

VORONEZH, January 5. /TASS/. The Novovoronezhskaya Nuclear Power Plant in central Russia’s Voronezh Region is operating normally following local media reports that air defenses downed a Ukrainian drone that targeted the nuclear facility last night.

"The Novovoronezhskaya NPP is working normally. All power units at the NPP are functioning <…>. The conditions for safe operation of power units of the Novovoronezhskaya NPP have not been violated," the nuke plant said in a statement.

The region’s governor, Alexander Gusev, reported on his Telegram channel this morning that air defense forces had destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the skies over his region.