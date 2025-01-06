Russian radio technical troops detected, tracked over 2 mln aerial objects in 2024

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Crews of radio technical troops detected and provided for tracking of more than two million aerial objects when on the combat duty in 2024, including 600,000 foreign aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During the air defense combat duty in 2024, combat crews of radio technical troops on duty detected and provided for tracking of more than two million aerial objects. These include more than 600,000 foreign aircraft, specifically 2,000 intelligence aircraft, more than twenty strategic bombers, 2,700 combat aircraft and more than 12,000 drones of the adversary. Forces on duty got fully operational more than 6,000 times, which clearly demonstrates high intensity of the combat duty in radio technical troops in the modern environment," the ministry said.

Radio technical troops have modern radars in service, with their comprehensive use enabling detection and tracking of any aerospace assault means, from small-size drones to hypersonic missiles, the ministry added.