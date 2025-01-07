At least 28 Palestinians killed following Israel’s strikes on Gaza Strip over past day

DUBAI, January 7. /TASS/. At least 28 Palestinians were killed following Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past day, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television channel reported.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli military delivered strikes on the central Bureij refugee camp as well as on Gaza City and Rafah.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly.

Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City.

In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.