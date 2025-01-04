DONETSK, January 4. /TASS/. Russian troops have intensified shelling pressure on the highway leading from Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name - Pokrovsk) to Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the security forces told TASS.

"The Krasnoarmeysk-Konstantinovka highway is under heavy shelling. The pressure on it is increasing due to the [Russian] successes on the front line, including in the area of the village of Vozdvizhenka," the statement said.

The security forces added that only a little more than two kilometers remain before the road is completely under Russian control.