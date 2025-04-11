Putin begins meeting with US special envoy — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, April 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun a meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, the Kremlin press service said.

Earlier, the meeting was announced by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The sides will discuss the normalization of ties between Moscow and Washington and some aspects of the Ukrainian settlement.

The meeting is being held at the Presidential Library in St. Petersburg. Its duration has not been specified. This is Putin and Witkoff’s third meeting.