Russian Embassy to participate in celebrations of meeting on Elbe

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Germany will participate in the commemorations in German towns Torgau and Strehla marking the 80th anniversary of the historic meeting of US and Soviet troops on the Elbe River, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Mikhail Vanin said at a news briefing.

"Today, we are marking a significant occasion - the meeting of Soviet and US forces on the Elbe River. The authorities of the German towns of Torgau and Strehla have invited our embassy, the ambassador and other Russian representatives to join this important event. The initiative came precisely from the local authorities. They will actively participate," the diplomat said.

"The meeting will also be attended by Michael Kretschmer, minister president of the Saxony federal state. This is another good response to Germany’s central government’s calls to ignore our representatives or even block them from attending memorial events," Vanin noted.