Trump says he has 'his own deadline' in talks on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he has set his own deadline for participation in the talks on the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, but did not disclose it.

"I have my own deadline, and we want it [the settlement talks] to be fast. <...> So we have a deadline, and after that we're going to have a very much different attitude, but I think that [the peace deal] has a very good chance of getting done," the US leader told reporters at the White House. He declined to specify what timeframe he was referring to.

"We are thinking that they both [Russia and Ukraine] want peace, but they have to get to the table. We're waiting a long time. They have to get them to the table. And I think we're going to get peace," Trump said.