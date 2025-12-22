Europe's biggest nightmare is Ukraine deal on Russia's terms — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Europe’s biggest nightmare is Russia getting what it wants in the Ukrainian peace process, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told reporters.

"The administration of [US President Donald] Trump is demonstrating its readiness to forge solutions that address the root causes of the conflict, ones that can stick long term," he said. "This is what our adversaries in Brussels and other European capitals are so afraid of. It seems that for them, the results that we are now working to achieve are a nightmare scenario. As for us, we'll keep moving towards that."

"History cannot be rewritten. Geography cannot be redrawn, so these people [European leaders] will sooner or later have to recognize reality and act more rationally if they do not want to find themselves in the position of strategic losers," Ryabkov continued.

He pointed out that the US approach to global politics is still based on the idea of unconditional dominance, something Washington is open about. However, it is far from the deeply hostile ideology that "forms the backbone of state politics of certain European countries," who reject everything Russian.