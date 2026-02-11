Putin approves regulations on General Staff of National Guard troops

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the regulations on the General Staff of the Russian National Guard troops. The decree issued by the Russian leader, was posted on Wednesday on the official legal information website.

"In order to improve the combat performance of the Russian National Guard Troops, I hereby decree: to approve the attached regulations on the General Staff of the Russian National Guard Troops," the decree reads.

The decree comes into force on the day of its signing, February 11.